Gardens of Light illuminates Montreal's autumn nights

The annual Gardens of Light event at Montreal's Botanical Garden starts today, and three gardens will be illuminated for the event.

The Chinese, Japanese and First Nations Garden will be lit up with a total of 900 handmade lanterns and projectors for the festival.

To get a sense of what to expect, CBC Montreal visited the gardens to get a sneak peek of the show.

Watch the video to go behind the scenes as the lanterns are set up.

Gardens of Light runs from Sept. 7 to Oct. 31. Information is available on the Botanical Garden website.

Because of the high number of visitors, this year the Botanical Garden is requiring people to pick a specific time for a visit when they purchase a ticket.

Visitors are also being asked to use public transportation to get to the Botanical Garden, because the parking lot fills up quickly.