Montreal gardener takes your questions on what to plant this weekend

The long weekend brings out a lot of gardeners in Montreal, but sometimes the crop can be disappointing for amateur green thumbs.

Tracey Arial, a gardening consultant with the group C.A.U.S. Verdun, said she'll be doing her home gardening this weekend, but warns that it may still be too cold outside for some kinds of plants.

"Things are about a week, two weeks behind," she said of our slow crawl into spring.

She advises people who prefer fragile plants, like tomatoes, to wait another week or two since the cold may still damage them.

On average, the last frost in Montreal is June 3, she said.

Arial spole with CBC Montreal's Radio Noon on Friday, taking listeners questions and offering her best practices.

Q: Why do I have to replace my sage every year?

Tracey Arial: If it's in a box, the roots aren't established and it may be getting too much frost. Even though it's very strong, it's a Mediterranean plant and doesn't like the cold.

Q: I'm getting a balcony garden for the first time. What will grow well?

T.A.: For a balcony garden, it's ideal to have a container that can hold water because the main challenge for a balcony is the wind and dryness. Often there's enough sun, but if you don't water for one day, things can die. Also, consider a bit of netting to keep the squirrels out.

Q: What can I do if my vegetables turn black at the bottom?

T.A.: That's blight. It's a virus and it's in the soil. You can't treat it. Practise crop rotation.

Q: My hot pepper plants always get some kind of white mould on them. Why is that?

T.A.: That's a fungus and it's common in tomatoes and peppers. These are Mediterranean plants that like dryness and sun. You can put them in a pot and bring them inside when it rains a lot. And inside, they can produce peppers until Christmas.

Q: The mint is taking over. What can I do?

T.A.: Mint does not like to be contained. It leans over and roots so make sure there are no stems. You may need to cut them. It's important to have it blocked out in a small area. It loves being outdoors.

