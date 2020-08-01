Garage sales banned in Quebec's red and orange zones, but Kirkland didn't get memo

Karen Cliff was driving down Ste-Marie Road in Kirkland on Sunday when she noticed a sizable garage sale with about 15 people perusing the wares in front of a home.

"I was really surprised. Kirkland has been quite rigid with COVID," said Cliff.

"We have abided by the health guidelines very strictly. Suddenly, it's 'let's have garage sales on private property.' I am not the only one who was surprised."

Cliff was right to find it odd to see people gathered at private garage sales because Kirkland, an independent municipality located on the island of Montreal, is in a red zone.

Garage sales are gatherings, public health says

The Quebec government has banned all gatherings on private property — whether indoors or outdoors — in orange and red zones as part of its effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Flea markets can be organized in one specific location, like on church grounds, but such events must be held with health regulations in place, says Quebec public health in a statement.

"However, public health authorities remain vigilant in order to avoid gatherings or even flea markets without a responsible organizer and without adequate organization," the statement says.

"Thus, garage sales organized by citizens on their private properties are prohibited in red and orange zones, in the same way as any gathering."

Organized flea markets at a single location are permitted as long as public health measures are in effect and enforced, Quebec public health says. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Throughout Quebec, many municipalities have long had restrictions on garage sales so it's not a free-for-all every weekend. Some require permits or limit the number of days per year that a household can host a garage sale.

Many municipalities only allow garage sales on a few weekends per year, usually in the spring and fall.

Mixed messaging on municipal websites

Montreal clearly says on its website that garage sales are currently prohibited, as do many other cities, like Cowansville and Terrebonne.

Cowansville, in the Eastern Townships, says it is in an orange zone and, because gatherings are prohibited, garage sales are banned.

Terrebonne cancelled its two garage sale weekends in May this year, but there are two more weekends planned for September.

On other municipal sites, it's not clear where the city stands on garage sales.

Kirkland began advertising its garage sale weekend back in April, encouraging residents to sell their old stuff on May 1 and 2. Kirkland offered to post all participating addresses on its website.

"A list of all participating addresses will be available on the Town's website on April 30 after 5 p.m.," the city says on its Facebook post.

A few people commented on the post, questioning the decision during a pandemic and Cliff was among them.

Kirkland shuns REM rally

Being active in the community, Cliff said people called her to ask about the garages sales. She directed them to the municipal website, saying they're authorized.

However, she found it all a bit fishy, considering the city recently thwarted her effort to organize a demonstration to call for parking to be added to the planned light-rail network (REM) station in Kirkland.

On its Facebook page, Kirkland said: "In compliance with the sanitary measures that continue to apply in red zones, the Town of Kirkland is committed not to hold indoor or outdoor events that may result in prohibited public gatherings."

Cliff said the event was to be held in cars, with nobody getting out of their vehicles to mingle, but given the concerns, she opted to move the event online instead.

Still, under the current rules, Cliff could have held the event. Quebec public health says demonstrations are permitted but wearing masks or face coverings is mandatory.

"The message that Kirkland is sending to its citizens is confusing," Cliff said. "It seems they are not sure of the rules or don't know the rules."

CBC News reached out to Kirkland officials, but did not hear back.

Looking forward to authorized garage sales

François Provençal founded a website that keeps track of garage-sale weekends in municipalities across Quebec.

"Indeed, several municipalities have cancelled garage sales in their territory in order to respect the rules," said Provençal.

He said his thoughts "are with anyone on a low income who hoped to find essentials at a low price."

He is also thinking about those who were eager to make spring cleaning easier by selling off clutter, or those who get a morale boost every time they find a treasure amid the used goods.

"I remain hopeful that the garage sales can take place at the end of the summer since several municipalities offer two or three dates per year, including one at the beginning of the fall," Provençal said.

"It remains to be seen what public health instructions will be in effect on these dates."