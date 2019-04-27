Galipeault Bridge reopens in both directions

Some good news for Montreal's flooded West Island: the Galipeault Bridge is reopening.

The bridge, linking the West Island to Île-Perrot along Highway 20, was closed Saturday as elevated water levels rendered it unsafe.

Montreal remains under a state of emergency due to the risk of flooding, but in a statement, Transports Québec said it does not anticipate the water flowing under the bridge to rise in the coming days.

The Plante administration is expected to make an announcement regarding the state of emergency later today.

According to the latest numbers from Quebec's Public Security Ministry, 171 homes in Montreal and 321 in Laval have flooded.