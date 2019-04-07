Parents, students upset over EMSB plan to move Galileo Adult Education Centre

The English Montreal School Board is proposing to move the Galileo Adult Education Centre in Montreal North to give space to the French Pointe-De-L'ile School Board — but students and parents are rallying against it.

Parents and students who attend Galileo say they haven't been consulted yet and a move would disrupt the adults with special needs.

LetiziaMatteo's son Alexander Ponté attends classes at Galileo — which is now just blocks from her home — and she calls the institution "a blessing."

"You have no idea how he feels accepted, and happy," she said.

Letizia Matteo and her son, Alexander Ponté, are pushing for the Galileo Adult Education Centre to stay put. (CBC) After they found out about the plan last week, she and other parents organized a rally and started a petition to try and stop that the EMSB from giving up the space.

Matteo said she's worried that if the centre moves. it will lose some of the quality services it has now.

"He needs security, he needs a routine, he needs to feel welcomed," she said.

A 'difficult situation'

Joe Ortona, the EMSB's vice-chairman, said the board will be holding a consultation in the coming weeks.

He says no employees would lose their jobs as a result of the move, and that the program would simply be set up at another EMSB building.

According to a document obtained by CBC News, the adult education program could move to St-Pius X in neighbouring Ahunstic.

Ortona said that he feels for the parents and students at Galileo, but he also sees an opportunity to help the French-language Pointe-De-L'ile School Board.

"They're in a very difficult situation. All of their schools are overcrowded and we do have space in our schools," he said.

"I want to reassure the community that we're going to do what we can to make this as smooth a transition as possible."