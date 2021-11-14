Quebec Health Minister Gaétan Barrette won't run in 2022 elections

Former Quebec Health Minister Gaétan Barrette will not seek another term as MNA.



At a news conference Sunday, Barrette said he wanted to make the announcement before the Quebec Liberal Party's convention to avoid becoming the focus. He has represented the constituency of La Pinière since 2014.

Accompanied by Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) leader Dominique Anglade, Barrette said since 2014, he had planned to only serve for two mandates, which he has as a member of the governing party and as part of the opposition.

"Nothing hurts me more than when a columnist says our health system is mediocre," he said. "We don't need to blush about our system. We have organizational and infrastructure problems… but as far as quality of care, I'm prepared to go anywhere to defend Quebec."

The PLQ has not yet determined who will run for the party in the next election in La Pinière.

The announcement follows Anglade recently demoting Barrette and MNA Marie Montpetit from their roles as party critics following an online squabble.



Barrette, who served as health minister under former premier Philippe Couillard, had also run as a candidate for the Coalition Avenir Québec.