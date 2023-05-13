Funerals to be held for Quebec firefighters killed during floods in Charlevoix region

Funerals for two Quebec volunteer firefighters who died earlier this month during flash floods in the Charlevoix region will be private affairs.

The municipality of Saint-Urbain, Que., northeast of Quebec City, says the families of both Régis Lavoie, 55, and Christopher Lavoie, 23, wanted to proceed with simple services in the image of the two fallen men and did not want civic funerals.

Régis Lavoie's funeral will take place Saturday at the Saint-Urbain church in the town, about 110 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

The municipality says Christopher Lavoie's funeral is scheduled for May 26.

The two men — who are not related — were swept away by floodwaters on May 1 during a rescue mission in Saint-Urbain.

Their bodies were discovered two days later about 500 metres apart in the Rivière du Gouffre.

Régis Lavoie's family has raised questions about whether he was prepared for the dangerous flooding environment he found himself in when he died.

Quebec Premier François Legault has warned against passing judgment on the situation — and whether the two men had adequate training — until more information is available.

He has said he's waiting for the results of an investigation into the deaths of the two men, which is being conducted by the provincial police, the Sûreté du Québec and the province's workplace safety board, the CNESST.