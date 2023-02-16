Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal

Funeral to be held today for 4-year-old boy killed in Quebec bus crash

A funeral will be held Thursday for one of the two young children killed by a bus driver who crashed into a daycare last week in Laval.

The ceremony for Jacob Gauthier is scheduled for 11 a.m. in nearby church

The Canadian Press ·
Stuffed toys and flowers line the bottom of a church altar.
The service will be held at the Ste-Rose-de-Lima church, about two kilometres from the site of the tragedy. (Justin Hayward/CBC)

A funeral will be held today for one of the two young children killed when a bus crashed into a daycare last week in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal.

The ceremony for Jacob Gauthier is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Ste-Rose-de-Lima church, about two kilometres from the site of the tragedy.

Smiling preschooler.
Jacob Gauthier was four and a half years old when he died. A Laval transit bus smashed into his Laval daycare. (Family of Jacob Gauthier/Les Salons Funéraires Guay)

A funeral notice published last week said Jacob was four years old and is survived by his mother, father, sister, as well as grandparents and other extended family.

The alleged bus attack at the Garderie Éducative de Sainte-Rose left two children dead and sent six to hospital with injuries.

Pierre Ny St-Amand, a 51-year-old driver with the Laval transit corporation, was arrested at the scene and later charged with two counts of first-degree murder and seven other offences, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Funeral details for the second child, who was identified by her parents as Maeva David, have not been announced.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now