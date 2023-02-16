Funeral held for 4½-year-old boy killed in Quebec daycare crash

Family and friends of one of the two young children killed last week when a transit bus crashed into a daycare in Laval, Que., gathered for the boy's funeral on Thursday.

The service for four-and-a-half-year-old Jacob Gauthier was held at the Sainte-Rose-de-Lima church, about two kilometres from the site of the incident.

Jacob Gauthier was four and a half years old when he died. A Laval transit bus smashed into his Laval daycare. (Family of Jacob Gauthier/Les Salons Funéraires Guay)

A funeral notice published last week said Jacob is survived by his mother, father, sister, as well as grandparents and other extended family.

Two children, including Jacob, died when the bus drove into the entrance of the Garderie Éducative de Sainte-Rose daycare last week. Six other children were injured in the incident, which sent shockwaves across the country.

In the days that followed, vigils and church services were organized to mourn the victims.

The lights at Montreal's city hall, the Olympic Stadium and the CN Tower in Toronto were turned off in memory of the children who died. The following day, the flag of the National Assembly flew at half-mast.

A mountain of stuffed animals and bouquets of flowers lined the altar during last Friday's church service for the victims. (Justin Hayward/CBC)

Pierre Ny St-Amand, a 51-year-old driver with the Société de transport de Laval, was arrested at the scene and later charged with two counts of first-degree murder and seven other offences, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Funeral details for the second child, who was identified by her parents as Maëva David, have not been announced.