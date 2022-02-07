Fundraiser for protest organizers in Quebec City cancelled

Crowdfunding for organizers of the protests against COVID-19 restrictions in Quebec City was cancelled this weekend after the platform cancelled payments to their site.

The CEO of the website, Simplyk, said donations to the fundraiser were cancelled because the campaign violated the conditions of the site since it is not a non-profit

The funds were previously being collected by Keven Bilodeau, one of the organizers of the protest that lasted for four days in Quebec City and ended on Sunday.

The company didn't disclose how much money has been raised in total.

Since Saturday morning, an error message has been displayed on the page devoted to donations for the organizers of the convoy.

In the past week, organizers have repeatedly shared the link to the platform on social media, encouraging opponents of COVID-19 restrictions such as vaccine mandates to contribute financially.

The funds were to be used to reimburse some of the expenses related to the protests.

Those who have donated to the fundraiser can apply for reimbursement, the company told Radio-Canada.