Montreal boosts home-adaptation funding for people with disabilities

Montreal is boosting its financial assistance for people with disabilities who need to adapt their home.

The Plante administration announced the increase in a Friday news release, saying the Programme d'adaptation de domicile (PADM) will also be streamlined to expedite the processing of subsidy applications.

The city aims to expand accessibility to a larger number of people, reduce waiting times and provide more comprehensive coverage for adaptation needs, all while keeping in mind the rising cost of construction, the news release says.

People with disabilities can now receive up to $24,000 in municipal subsidies for relatively straightforward home modifications that do not require an occupational therapist's approval.

For projects necessitating the services of an occupational therapist, eligible individuals with disabilities can access up to $50,000 per application — a 43 per cent increase from the previous maximum subsidy, the news release says.

Getting an occupational therapist involved can delay a project, according to Steven Laperrière, director general of the advocacy group, Regroupement des activistes pour l'inclusion au Québec (RAPLIQ).

He said there are already specific standards for retrofitting a home with a wheelchair ramp or an accessible, roll-in shower and there's no need to have a therapist involved in these cases, but they have been required in the past. Therapists are in high demand and short supply, he added.

This is why Laperrière's group would like some clarification to better understand which projects need oversight from a therapist and which don't.

Double the employees to process applications

Benoit Dorais, responsible for housing on the city's executive committee, said the number of employees handling PADM applications has doubled since 2021.

This increase aims to reduce processing times and ensure a more efficient and responsive service for people seeking home adaptations, the news release says.

Montreal says it has disbursed $11.6 million to under this program since 2020.

Previously, the province managed such allocations, Laperrière explained, but then the responsibility was handed over to municipalities, which makes it easier to process claims on a local level.

"Our goal is to enable a greater number of residents living with disabilities to reside in homes that are well-suited to their needs," says Dorais in the news release.

Group to ask for clarification

The city is expected to present more information next month, and Laperrière said his group will be there to ask Dorais further questions.

"It's a good step forward," said Laperrière. "They're probably expecting questions, and I am sure they'll have answers."

Overall, the increased grant money is a good thing, but it won't cover all the costs in some cases, he said. A full bathroom renovation can cost over $25,000 in today's high-cost construction market, he said.

Then there are wheelchair ramps, kitchen modifications and even elevators that are needed in some cases, he said. Insurance doesn't cover these renovations, and the PADM was launched to ensure people can create an accessible living space, he said.

According to Montreal's website, eligibility for this subsidy requires the applicant to meet the definition of a person with a disability, and the home adaptation work must be deemed necessary.

Applicants must not have received a subsidy for home adaptation in the past five years.

Additionally, applicants must not have received financial assistance for home adaptation from another government agency or public or private insurance or compensation scheme.