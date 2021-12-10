Fugitive Quebec City pastor Paul Mukendi sentenced to 2 more years in prison

Paul Mukendi, a fugitive evangelical pastor, has been sentenced to two more years in prison for sexually assaulting another one of his former followers, Quebec Court Judge Jean Asselin ruled Friday.

Mukendi was absent for the verdict because he fled to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) this summer to avoid serving an eight-year prison sentence for uttering death threats and sexually and physically assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

The latest sentence means he faces 10 years in prison — if he ever returns to Canada.

Asselin described the circumstances surrounding the crime as odious and degrading.

He criticized the pastor of the Centre évangélique Parole de Vie for using his position of authority to manipulate his victim.

Without an extradition treaty between Canada and the DRC, however, Mukendi will likely continue to avoid serving time.