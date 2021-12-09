Fugitive Quebec City pastor Paul Mukendi guilty of another sexual assault

Fugitive evangelical pastor Paul Mukendi is guilty of sexually assaulting another one of his former followers in Quebec City in 2006, Quebec Court judge Jean Asselin ruled Wednesday.

He issued his verdict in the absence of Mukendi, who fled to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) this summer to avoid serving an eight-year prison sentence for uttering death threats and sexually and physically assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

The judge agreed to proceed with the trial despite Mukendi not being there to defend himself, citing evidence that showed his absence was deliberate. He said Muken had shown profound contempt for Canada's justice system.

The victim, whose name is protected by a publication ban, testified Tuesday that Mukendi had raped her shortly after she made the decision to leave his church, Centre évangélique Parole de Vie.

Crown attorney Sonia Lapointe said a judge can try a defendant in his absence if there is evidence that the person is purposefully avoiding justice. (Radio-Canada)

The victim said Mukendi was supposed to drive her home on the night of the assault. Instead, he took her to an abandoned lot where a cement factory used to be, forced her out of the car, and told her he desired her, she said.

She said she tried returning to the vehicle.

"That's when he grabbed me by my clothes and pulled me," she testified, adding he then took off her clothes and sexually assaulted her.

Asselin said in his decision that the victim's testimony was credible and without apparent contradictions, and that she had testified with transparency and conviction.

Pastor Paul Mukendi was convicted of multiple assaults on a teenage girl but he fled Canada two days before he was supposed to start his prison sentence. (Radio-Canada)

"He came to the conclusion that the defendant was proven guilty beyond any reasonable doubt," explained crown attorney Sonia Lapointe.

She said the victim was happy with the conviction.

"For victims to be believed and heard is always a great relief," said Lapointe.

Sentence to be issued Friday

Lapointe asked the judge to sentence Mukendi to two consecutive years in jail, in addition to the eight years he is already supposed to serve.

She said the position of power that Mukendi had over his victim and the violence he used during the assault should be taken into consideration in his sentencing.

She also insisted on the fact that the victim was in a vulnerable position at the time of the event.

The woman had recently left her husband and was facing some financial hardship, a situation she said was made worse by Mukendi because he was asking her to give him between $1,000 to $2,000 per day.

Judge Asselin said he would issue his sentence on Friday afternoon. But it is likely that Mukendi will continue roaming free because Canada does not have an extradition treaty with the DRC.

Mukendi fled to Congo through Toronto airport says

Paul Mukendi fled Canada on Aug. 18 through the Toronto Pearson airport, two days before he was supposed to turn himself in to authorities for his first jail sentence, according to Quebec City police (SPVQ).

Quebec City Sergeant-detective Suzie Gagné testified during the trial, saying the investigation confirmed Mukendi was in the DRC.

She noted that no officers were actually in the African country, and that the investigation was based on information found on social media.

According to some of Mukendi's recent online posts, he is roaming freely across his country and will be hosting an event with his followers in Kinshasa next week.

Gagné said that the SPVQ was working with Interpol to issue an international arrest warrant against him.