From floods to mud: Quebec evacuees return home to assess damage

Most people who had to leave their homes earlier this week as floodwaters threatened municipalities near Quebec City and in the Eastern Townships have been allowed to return home.

Now, it's time for damage control.

Roger Amyot was forced out of his home in Ste-Brigitte-de-Laval, north of Quebec City, twice this year because of flooding. He says he now has to dry out the inside of his house to prevent mould.

"We take things one day at a time. We have to be positive, but also realistic, so we'll take it as it comes," he said.

Steve Binette, the director of Maison l'Integrale, a centre in Sherbrooke that houses 45 reisidents and offers addictions support, said residents there had to be transferred to Orford, Que., on Tuesday morning due to the flooding. They were able to return to Sherbrooke in the evening.

It was the third time the centre flooded in 15 years, Binette said. He's thinking of moving it.

"Every time, it's a huge stress. We have a vulnerable clientele and we have to think about the future," Binette said.

Steve Binette, who runs Maison l'Integrale, says he may have to move his centre due to the threat of floods increasing each year. (Martin Bilodeau/Radio-Canada)

Even though the water levels are receding, two popular provincial parks remained closed on Thursday.

Camping at the Jacques Cartier park will be off-limits until Monday and the Fjord-du-Saguenay National Park is closed until July 25.