Thriving Eastern Townships thrift store donates monthly profits to those in need

On any given day, residents in Knowlton, Que., may spot local business owner Tammy Lace driving around town and collecting items in her "Frip Mobile."

Lace owns Friperie Karma, a donation-based thrift store that donates profits to local organizations and people in need every month.

The born-and-raised Townshipper helped save the breakfast program at Farnham Elementary School, and has supported local children's charities and women's shelters.

"It's a small community, so when we see people at the grocery store or whatever, they come up to us and they thank us, and they're just so kind," said Anna Milroy, Lace's daughter and business partner.

"Our generosity has created this bubble of excitement in the community."

Friperie Karma helps outfit people across the Eastern Townships with its donation-based model. (Submitted by Tammy Lace)

Lace was inspired by similar stores in and around Nanaimo, B.C., where she lived with her husband for more than a year.

"We get it from everywhere," Lace said of the piles of clothes, jewelry, books, and other assorted knick knacks and goodies that are donated to the store.

Lace and Milroy said the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted their business.

After they were forced to close in the spring along with other retailers, they moved online and sales took off.

Friperie Karma is so busy, there is a turnaround time of less than a day for most items. (Submitted by Tammy Lace)

The store has been so successful that Milroy opened an overflow store specifically for apparel and accessories called the Rainbow Room, where everything is half price.

Milroy said she and her mother are particularly interested in lending a hand to local schools.

She said not only are many of the store's patrons teachers, but she sees educators spending their own money on supplies while school budgets are tight.

"Seeing this, we decided we should help our local students and teachers," Milroy said. "They're our future, right?"

Milroy is also intent on saving up the profits of the Rainbow Room specifically to create a Karma Award for students at Massey-Vanier High School in Cowansville.

"We'll see how far we can spread the love," she said.