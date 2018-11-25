Montreal kids team up with chef to make a meal for families with special needs

The kitchen at the Friendship Circle in Côte-des-Neiges was bustling with activity Sunday, overseen by volunteer head chef Xavier Rousseau.

The kids, 10 in total, helped cook a meal for 70 people who make use of the Friendship Circle's services — providing support to young people with special needs and their families through recreational, educational and vocational programming.

There were some onion tears, and a few cracked egg shells, but the lunch of gluten-free fried chicken, Asian noodle salad and Vietnamese coconut cookies was prepared without a hitch.

The event was put on by a Toronto-based organization called Kids Cook to Care, a charity that encourages children aged six to 16 to give back to their communities through food.

Chef Xavier Rousseau had to rally the troops before the cooking got underway. (CBC)

Nick Shinder, father of three of the day's volunteers, invited the organization to stage its first Montreal event in the hopes his own kids would learn some valuable lessons.

"I actually love to cook. My children love to cook probably through osmosis, with me cooking all the time at home," he said. "[I hope] they'll learn that cooking can bring a little bit of good into the world."

The Friendship Circle was more than happy to have them, and helped stage the culinary frenzy while the hungry lunch crowd waited eagerly to test the fare.

It's not a party without cookies, and the girls took charge, mixing and shaping dough. (CBC)

Batya Willmott, director of development for Friendship Circle, told CBC Montreal it was a pleasure to see kids helping out their peers.

"It's a great opportunity for kids to come and give back to other kids who are, in a way, less fortunate than they are and get to know their peers who are a little bit different or unique," she said.

"I think it's a win-win for everybody."

Rousseau, executive chef at Kampai Garden on Ste-Catherine Street, said he wasn't used to having so many sous-chefs to corral, but was happy to take part nonetheless.

Kampai Garden executive chef Xavier Rousseau wasn't about to let any of the egg yolk escape the separation process. (CBC)

"It was fun. It was the first time I had so many people around me in a kitchen. It was a bit chaotic at moments but really enjoyable," he said.

What his crew lacked in skill, they made up for in zeal.

"It's nice that they are so involved," he said. "Being able to help others really brings out their passion."