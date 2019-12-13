Freezing rain expected in parts of southern Quebec this weekend

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for areas around the Quebec City region, telling people to expect two to four millimetres of precipitation, beginning late Friday evening.

The rain should last until early Saturday morning. The warning encompasses the following areas: Bellechasse, Côte-de-Beaupré–L'Île d'Orléans, Lévis, Lotbinière, Portneuf and Quebec City.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," Environment Canada warns.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."