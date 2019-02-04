Freezing rain sweeps across southern Quebec
Residents in the Montreal region are waking up to ice-coated cars, roads and sidewalks Monday
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning that covers much of Southern Quebec Monday.
In the Montreal region, the ice was already coating roads, cars and sidewalks by 5 a.m. as a drizzly ice fell.
Environment Canada says a low pressure system will track across the province Monday and Tuesday, bringing some snow to the western Quebec that will change to freezing rain. Eastern Quebec will see snow changing to freezing rain overnight tonight.
Generally, the weather agency says, two to five millimetres of ice are expected.
Regions in the Ottawa Valley and regions north of the St. Lawrence River between Lachute and Quebec City could receive more than 10 millimetres of freezing rain.
In Montreal, it won't be too bitterly cold, with Environment Canada calling for a high of –2, with a low of –10 with the wind chill.
Skies will be clearing Tuesday which will likely see a spike in temperature, jumping to an unseasonably mild high of 5 degrees during the day.
After that, the rest of the week is back to well below freezing most of the week.
