Freezing rain heading toward parts of southern Quebec

Good weather news: it won't be bitterly cold today.

Bad weather news: a different kind of miserable winter weather is heading our way.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for parts of southern Quebec

The precipitation will start in the Outaouais and Upper St. Lawrence regions this evening and head east toward the Laurentians, Lanaudière, Vaudreuil and Montreal.

It will reach the Montreal area around 9 p.m. About two to five millimetres of freezing rain will fall, except in places north of Montreal, where that number increases from five to 10 millimetres.

The freezing rain will eventually change over to rain on Sunday.