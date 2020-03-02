Freezing rain warning issued for Montreal area
Environment Canada issued a warning that freezing rain will start this afternoon and continuing into the evening.
Slippery conditions expected for afternoon rush hour
The commute home Monday is likely to be a slippery one as freezing rain is expected in the Montreal area.
Environment Canada has issued a warning that freezing rain will start this afternoon and continuing into the evening.
In Montreal and Laval, between two and five milimetres of freezing rain is expected. Between Lachute and Lanaudière, up to 10 mm of freezing rain may fall.
The agency advises pedestrians and drivers to be cautious as roads and walkways will become slippery.
"There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas," the warning says.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.