Freezing rain warning issued for Montreal area

The commute home Monday is likely to be a slippery one as freezing rain is expected in the Montreal area.

Environment Canada has issued a warning that freezing rain will start this afternoon and continuing into the evening.

In Montreal and Laval, between two and five milimetres of freezing rain is expected. Between Lachute and Lanaudière, up to 10 mm of freezing rain may fall.

The agency advises pedestrians and drivers to be cautious as roads and walkways will become slippery.

"There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas," the warning says.