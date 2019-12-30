Freezing rain warning ends, snowstorm begins across greater Montreal region

Environment Canada is asking people in the greatern Montreal region to exercise caution in getting around, as Montreal, Laval and the Monterégie is hit by snow and blowing snow just in time for New Year's.

"If you don't have to get outside, maybe just stay home," said Simon Legault, meteorologist for Environment Canada.

In all, 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by Tuesday evening in Montreal, Châteauguay, Laval and Longueuil.

"If you have to get outside, just take your time, and be aware that it's pretty messy, some roads outside," said Legault.

Strong easterly winds will mean reduced visibility and blowing snow. Provincial police are asking drivers to be careful on the icy roads, and asking people to adapt their driving to road conditions.

More than 100 flights in and out of Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport have been cancelled, said a spokesperson for Aeroports de Montréal, advising travellers to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

As of noon Monday, the multi-use path on the new Samuel-De Champlain Bridge has also been closed to pedestrians and cyclists for safety reasons, due to the adverse weather conditions. It's expected to reopen on Jan. 1.

Elsewhere in Quebec, there are snowfall warnings in effect for: