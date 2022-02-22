Freezing rain on the way for most of southern Quebec

Much of southern Quebec is under a freezing rain warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada as of Tuesday evening, with between five and 15 millimetres expected for different parts of the province.

"Over southernmost regions, temperatures will rise above the freezing point, thus changing the freezing rain over to rain this evening," the warning said.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."

The rain is expected to come as drivers begin their commute home Tuesday and to stretch into Wednesday's morning commute.

Temperatures are expected to widely vary throughout the week. Wednesday, in Montreal, a high of 1 C is expected with a low of –17 C at night, with either snow flurries or rain showers appearing throughout the day.

Thursday is also supposed to be cold, with a high of –8 C. Friday, more snow is on the way for Montreal amid a high of –11 C.