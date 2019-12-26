Freezing rain is coming for southern Quebec, Environment Canada says

Freezing rain is expected to hit almost every region in southern Quebec on Thursday and Friday, according to Environment Canada.

It's expected to begin late in the day over Témiscamingue, reaching the Ottawa Valley, lower Laurentians, Montreal and Montérégie areas in the evening.

"The amounts of freezing precipitation expected will not be significant over some regions, but will be enough to make surfaces, such as roads and sidewalks, icy and slippery," says Environment Canada.

Freezing rain will hit central Quebec starting Friday morning, with 2 to 3 millimeters of freezing precipitation in the forecast.

"Precipitation is expected to taper to showers late Friday morning," the weather agency says.

The weather agency asks people to take extra care when walking or driving.