Freezing rain, snow, ice pellets on the way for much of southern Quebec
Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve, Environment Canada urges
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for parts of southern Quebec including Montreal, Vaudreuil, Richelieu and the Eastern Townships.
The weather agency says between two and five millimetres are expected beginning Wednesday evening.
A special weather statement was also issued as a system is forecast to bring a mix of precipitation — including snow and ice pellets — Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, affecting areas including Mont-Laurier, the Mauricie, Eastern Townships and Beauce.
This system could generate snow and ice pellets amounts of about 15 cm in total.
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous, according to Environment Canada.
"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," the agency said. "There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."
