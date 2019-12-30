Freezing rain, snowfall warning in effect for greater Montreal region

Montreal and its surrounding area is in for blast of winter weather just before New Year's Eve, as 15 to 25 centimetres are expected to fall Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning — along with up to five millimetres of freezing rain.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning and a freezing rain warning for Montreal, Châteauguay, Laval and Longueuil.

Strong easterly winds will mean reduced visibility and blowing snow so drivers should take extra care.

The weather could disrupt travel plans and some flights in and out of Montreal's Pierre-Elliot Trudeau Airport have been delayed or cancelled.

On top of the Montreal region, there are snowfall warnings in effect for: