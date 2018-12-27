Freezing rain on the way for Southern Quebec

More freezing rain is on its way for Southern Quebec.

Up to three millimetres is expected to fall Friday morning for about two hours.

Environment Canada has issued a warning for the Montreal, Châteauguay, Laval and Longueuil areas, saying snow will start Thursday evening and turn into rain by morning.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," the weather agency said in a statement.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

After a mild and rainy day on Friday, temperatures will drop this weekend.

Friday: High of 7 C with showers. Low of 4 C at night.

Saturday: High of 3 C with a low of –16 C at night.

Sunday: High of –8 C with a low of –10 C at night.