From shorts to freezing rain, wonky springtime weather across Quebec

Freezing rain is falling on southern Quebec this morning, creating slippery conditions for commuters and prompting the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board to close schools in the Lanaudière region.

The board has closed Joliette Elementary, Joliette High and Rawdon Elementary to students for the day.

Staff are still expected to go to work. Daycare services are still open.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the Montreal region the South Shore, the Laurentians and Lanaudière.

Between five and 15 millimetres of freezing rain is expected, with the highest amounts in the Outaouais region and in the regions north of the St. Lawrence River, the weather agency says.

In Montreal, temperatures were hovering around zero degrees in the early morning hours as a light drizzle coated the metropolitan area. Provincial crews were out early spreading salt on the highways.

On Sunday evening, Montreal's public transportation agency, the STM, said the expected freezing rain overnight may have an impact on the bus network. The STM encourages users to check its website before heading out.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, parking lots and walkways "may be slippery," Environment Canada says.

Temperatures are expected to fluctuate throughout the day.

There are snowfall warnings for the Beauce, Mauricie and the Quebec City region. In the Eastern Townships, there is a freezing rain and snowfall warning.