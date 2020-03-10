Freezing rain makes for slippery morning in southern Quebec

Commuters are encouraged to be careful after freezing rain overnight created slippery conditions in southern Quebec Tuesday.

A freezing rain warning remains in effect for the greater Montreal area, including Châteauguay, Laval and Longueuil.

Environment Canada warns that highways, roads and surfaces may be "icy and slippery." The freezing rain will turn to rain over the course of the morning..

The Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board has closed three schools, citing the weather: Joliette Elementary School, Joliette High School and Rawdon Elementary School.

No Montreal-area school boards have cancelled classes.

Freezing rain in the Quebec City area is expected to continue through much of the day. Several school boards in the area have closed all their schools.