A slippery start to the week as freezing rain heads toward southern Quebec
Cities and towns along the St. Lawrence River will see rain, freezing rain and snow late Monday into Tuesday.
Cities and towns along the St. Lawrence River will see rain, freezing rain and even snow
Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for the areas along the St. Lawrence River, from east of Montreal to Quebec City.
Saint-Hyacinthe, Drummondville, Lachute and parts of the Lanaudière will see anywhere between two to 10 millimetres of freezing precipitation starting late Monday and continuing into Tuesday.
The agency is warning that ice buildup may have an impact on travel during the morning rush hour.
The Montreal area is under a special weather statement — the precipitation will start as rain, but is expected to change into freezing rain overnight, likely in the eastern and northern parts of the city.
In areas north of Quebec City, such as the Charlevoix region, the system will bring up to 25 centimetres of snow.
