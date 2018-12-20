Watch your step: Freezing rain is coming to Montreal this evening

Get your salt and ice scrapers ready — freezing rain is hitting the Montreal area starting tonight.

Environment Canada predicts the freezing rain will begin late Thursday evening in southwestern Quebec and will move eastward overnight.

Areas just north of the St. Lawrence River will be hardest hit.

Time to get out your ice scrapers and elbow grease. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Montreal, Longueuil, Laval, Châteauguay, La Prairie and Varennes are expected to see 10 to 20 mm of freezing rain.

The agency said surfaces will be "extremely hazardous" and that travel should be avoided if at all possible.

Freezing rain will turn into rain later Friday, the agency said.