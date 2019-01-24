Montreal is a slippery mess this morning as freezing rain warning lifted

Environment Canada's freezing rain warning for the Montreal area has been lifted, but treacherous driving conditions remain.

Pools of water are coating many roads and sidewalks, as temperatures are expected to continue fluctuating throughout today.

About 1,000 people are without power in Montreal, mostly in Pierrefonds. That outage is due to a city truck sliding into a hydro pole around midnight on Gouin Boulevard.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Hydro-Québec says the Pierrefonds outage is expected to end around 7:30 a.m.

In Laval, about 1,600 people were without power as of 5 a.m., 5,000 in the Laurentians and 1,000 in the Montéregie.

About 10,000 Hydro-Québec customers are without power throughout the province.

All New Frontiers School Board schools, adult centres and administrative centres are closed today. All other schools serviced by that board will also not have transportation.

All schools and centres of Riverside School Board are closed.

All elementary and high schools, daycares and adult centres of the Grandes-Seigneuries school board are closed.