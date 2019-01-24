Montreal is a slippery mess this morning as freezing rain warning lifted
Power out for about 600 in Pierrefonds after city truck hits hydro pole
Environment Canada's freezing rain warning for the Montreal area has been lifted, but treacherous driving conditions remain.
Pools of water are coating many roads and sidewalks, as temperatures are expected to continue fluctuating throughout today.
About 1,000 people are without power in Montreal, mostly in Pierrefonds. That outage is due to a city truck sliding into a hydro pole around midnight on Gouin Boulevard.
The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Hydro-Québec says the Pierrefonds outage is expected to end around 7:30 a.m.
In Laval, about 1,600 people were without power as of 5 a.m., 5,000 in the Laurentians and 1,000 in the Montéregie.
About 10,000 Hydro-Québec customers are without power throughout the province.
All New Frontiers School Board schools, adult centres and administrative centres are closed today. All other schools serviced by that board will also not have transportation.
All schools and centres of Riverside School Board are closed.
All elementary and high schools, daycares and adult centres of the Grandes-Seigneuries school board are closed.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.