Thousands without power as ice, wind and rain wallop Montreal

Ice, wind and rain are on the menu this weekend.

Environment Canada issued freezing rain and wind warnings Saturday morning across southern Quebec, including Châteauguay, Laval, Longueuil, Montreal and Quebec City.

In the afternoon, the freezing rain warning ended for Montreal, but the wind warning is still in effect.

Ice banks left over from the last snowfall are expected to become even more slick and slippery. Environment Canada predicts an ice build-up between five and 10 millimetres Saturday, making for tricky travel on roads and walkways.

Martin Girard, a spokesperson for Transport Québec, says most of the roads in Montreal have been cleared of snow. With the increased winds, Girard says clearing and salting trucks will adapt their operations throughout the day if snow is blown onto roads.

Winds will be worse this evening with gusts expected to reach 100 km/h, easing by Sunday morning. Temperatures are expected to climb to 10 C tonight and fall to below freezing overnight.

Currently, more than 14,000 Hydro customers are without power across Quebec. Earlier in the day, more than 35,000 customers were affected. Outages may continue tonight as the winds increase.

Travelers flying out of Montreal's Trudeau airport should check their flight status since many flights have been delayed.