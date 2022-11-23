Public transit to be free for seniors in Montreal, city announces
The measure was one of Mayor Valérie Plante's election promises
Public transit in Montreal will soon be free for seniors.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday. The measure is expected to be included in the city's 2023 budget, set to be released next week.
"As of July 2023, public transit will be free for 65+ year olds in Montreal," Plante wrote, adding that the measure will allow seniors to "fully participate in society and in the ecological transition."
"And it's a good way to fight inflation," Plante's tweet read.
Making transit fares free for seniors was one of Plante's 2021 election promises.
Plante, whose leadership at city hall includes increased focus on public transit investments, had also pledged to cut the cost of public transit in half for people aged 12 to 17.
