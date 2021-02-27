Montreal extends free weekend parking downtown to end of March

The City of Montreal is extending its offer of free weekend parking downtown until the end of March.

Drivers heading into the Ville-Marie borough can park their vehicles for free, between 6 p.m. Friday and the end of the weekend.

The measure was first announced last fall, in an attempt to boost business during the holiday season, with merchants struggling to stay afloat due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the COVID-19 vaccination campaign set to begin in Montreal on Monday, the city says it wants to give businesses another boost heading into the spring.

"The vaccination campaign allows us to see the light at the end of the tunnel," Mayor Valérie Plante said in a statement. "We're going to get through this crisis, and downtown will regain its place as the economic and cultural heart of the metropolis."

In collaboration with the provincial government, the city unveiled a $60-million plan last December to jumpstart the downtown core.