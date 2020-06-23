10 free ways to enjoy Montreal this winter

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Whether you're looking for fun on a budget, staycation activities or got stuck in the city for the holidays, Montreal has plenty to offer.

Reserve a tube in Ville-Émard

The tube sliding hills are a big hit with the kids. (CBC)

You won't need your own tube to hit these Sud-Ouest slopes. Visitors just need to reserve a spot through the Centre de loisirs Monseigneur Pigeon website and head over to Côte Newman at Ignace-Bourget park.

Lace up those skates

The downtown skating rink in Montreal is high-freaking-tech Duration 1:36 On Lac Tranquille in Quartiers des Spectacles, sensors track the movement of skaters – as they glide, light projections trace their path. This light installation is part of the 13th edition of Luminothérapie. It’s free of charge and runs until March 5, 2023.

Montreal has tons of free outdoor skating rinks, but you won't want to miss this high-tech "lake" in the heart of the city.

The Esplanade Tranquille, right by Place-des-Arts, is accessible by Metro and allows you to skate to music while leaving light traces wherever you go.

Skaters enjoy the ice at a downtown Montreal park. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

Park La Fontaine is beloved by Montrealers year-round, but in the winter it's home to an illuminated outdoor rink complete with music for skaters. It also has not one, but two hockey rinks — all for free.

Equipment can be rented for a fee.

Build a snowman (and win money)?

This snowman is decked out in true Montreal style. (Jean-Claude Taliana/CBC)

Sign up through the city's website for the chance to win one of five cash prizes.

There are three individual categories with a $50 prize each: one for kids ages 3-5, one for kids ages 6-12, one for kids at heart from ages 13-99.

There's also a family category with a $150 prize, and a school or daycare category with $350 up for grabs.

Get out to Jean-Drapeau

Ice sculptor Nicolas Godon's impressive ship made from ice. (Gilles Proulx/Société du Parc Jean-Drapeau)

This man-made island is famous for hosting Montreal's biggest music festivals in the summer, but it's a great place for classic winter activities like skiing, skating, hiking, snowshoeing and even winter biking.

The park is accessible by Metro and its trails are free. Parking and equipment rentals are available for a fee.

Hit the gardens

Montreal's botanical gardens are a winter wonderland. (City of Montreal)

Montreal's botanical gardens are a beautiful place to stroll year-round. There's no fee to the outdoor gardens, and it's a real-life winter wonderland out there.

Enter a new world

Masako Miyazaki's photos are exhibited with Song of Clematis at Montreal's Parc Saint-Joseph. (City of Montreal)

Get inside the mind of Masako Miyazaki at Parc Saint-Joseph with the Song of Clematis outdoor exhibit. The internationally renowned artist gives a new lens through which to appreciate nature, turning the Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles park into a gallery.

Get out of the city

You can visit a one of Quebec's Sepaq parks, like Parc Yamaska, pictured above, for free on 24 designated days this winter. (Guylaine Charette/Radio-Canada)

Quebec provincial parks will be free of entry on 24 designated days between Dec. 26, 2022, and March 14, 2023. Entry fees are typically $9.25 for adults and are already free for visitors under 17 years old.

Get mind-blown

Great musicians like Louis Armstrong and even Frank Sinatra performed on the banks of the Rivière-des-Mille-Îles. (Sudha Krishnan/CBC Montreal)

If it's too cold for you to get outside, check out the Incredible but True! exhibit at.the indoor complex of the Parc de la Rivière-des-Mille-Îles.

The park in Laval is home to bald eagles and gigantic snapping turtles. And did you know that great musicians like Louis Armstrong and Frank Sinatra performed on its river banks of its river?

The exhibit is free of charge, though weekend guided tours cost $15 per adult over 17 years old. The park also has sledding, skating, hiking and group activities.

Hit the mountain

The iconic view from the Mont-Royal belvedere. (Radio-Canada)

No Montreal list is complete without Mont-Royal. The mountain offers places to skate, hike, ski, sled and its iconic view from the belvedere.