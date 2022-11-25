Flu shot to be free for all Quebecers starting today

This year's flu shot will be free for everyone in Quebec effective immediately, the provincial government announced Friday.

Previously, Quebecers who were not deemed at-risk for serious complications from influenza had to pay out-of-pocket to receive the flu shot.

According to a statement released by the Health Ministry, the free campaign is an "exceptional" measure for this year, amid heavy traffic in the province's emergency rooms, due to rising cases of the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the flu and COVID-19.

"[Those factors], combined with the imminent arrival of the holiday season, justified expanding access to the vaccine against influenza," it read.

This is a reversal. Last week, Dr. Luc Boileau, Quebec's public health director, said a free flu shot for everyone wasn't recommended by Quebec's immunization committee.

Friday's statement says the decision was made "after consultations with public health authorities."

The statement said that those who have already paid for the vaccine will not be reimbursed.