Take in the great outdoors: Quebec's provincial parks are free today

Looking for somewhere to enjoy the great outdoors this weekend?

Sépaq, the agency that manages Quebec's network of parks and wildlife reserves, is offering free admission today to its parks.

"It's a great occasion to go outside [and] have fun with friends and family," said Sépaq spokesperson Simon Boivin.

This is the third year that the agency is celebrating National Park Day with free access to their winter sites.

People hike to a lookout point in the Hautes Gorges de la Rivière Malbaie park on June 10, 2018. Access to this park and 13 others in the Sépaq network is free today. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Rentals for equipment such as skis and snowshoes are also free of charge today, and Boivin hopes Quebecers will use the opportunity to "develop a new passion" and develop healthy habits.

Seventeen winter locations, including the province's 14 parks, are free to enter today.

Visitors will also receive a voucher to attend a winter park free of charge at a future date.