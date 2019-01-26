Take in the great outdoors: Quebec's provincial parks are free today
Sépaq holding special events and equipment rentals are free
Looking for somewhere to enjoy the great outdoors this weekend?
Sépaq, the agency that manages Quebec's network of parks and wildlife reserves, is offering free admission today to its parks.
"It's a great occasion to go outside [and] have fun with friends and family," said Sépaq spokesperson Simon Boivin.
This is the third year that the agency is celebrating National Park Day with free access to their winter sites.
Rentals for equipment such as skis and snowshoes are also free of charge today, and Boivin hopes Quebecers will use the opportunity to "develop a new passion" and develop healthy habits.
Seventeen winter locations, including the province's 14 parks, are free to enter today.
Visitors will also receive a voucher to attend a winter park free of charge at a future date.
Visit Sépaq's website to see what activities are planned in the park nearest to you.
