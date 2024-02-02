Quebec groundhog wakes up to a snowstorm, predicts an early spring

Fred, whose predecessor "little" Fred died last year, has predicted an early spring, despite blowing snow in Val-d'Éspoir, Que., where he lives.

Town officials, accompanied by local children and a dancing groundhog mascot, woke Fred up early on Friday, rousing him from a tiny wooden house and hoisting him before an assembled crowd. The ceremony was streamed online.

The traditional Groundhog Day ceremony, which in years past included different groundhogs — who were also named Fred — requires a groundhog to emerge from his den and, if he sees his suncast shadow, to retreat, signalling six more weeks of winter.

However, if he sees no shadow, spring will come early.

Given the meteorological situation in Val-d'Éspoir on Friday morning — snow fell and a strong northeasterly wind blew — Fred did not see his shadow.

He therefore predicted an early spring — even as blowing snow buffeted the stage.

WATCH | Fred makes his first ever prediction: Quebec's new furry forecaster to make his Groundhog Day debut Duration 1:25 Groundhog Fred Junior is set to predict whether winter will drag on Friday in Val D'Espoir. He's following in the footsteps of his father Fred, and his grandfather, Gros Fred.

Roberto Blondin, one of the event's organizers and the mayor of Sainte-Thérèse-de-Gaspé, Que., hoisted Fred in front of the crowd and said, "the king is dead, long live the king."

Fred didn't seem very happy about the whole affair. He bit Blondin, who was wearing gloves, numerous times and squirmed in his grip.

Renée Laurendeau, who describes herself as the groundhog's press agent, said his handlers had been training him all summer to get him used to humans.

"He sleeps from October until now and he'll sleep right after so it doesn't leave a lot of time for interaction," she said.

It was Fred's first prediction ever. His predecessor, little Fred, was discovered dead last year and town officials announced his passing at the morning ceremony.

Meanwhile, another famous Canadian groundhog has said spring will come early. Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam did not see his shadow on Friday.