Predators increasingly target seniors with theft and fraud, warn Montreal police

Montreal police are reminding senior citizens and their relatives to remain vigilant, after a woman was charged with impersonating a 91-year-old patient in the long-term care residence where she worked and fraudulently using the patient's credit card.

Police say the accused called the elderly woman's bank, pretending to be her. She obtained a new PIN number by mail on the grounds that she needed to buy hearing aids. The accused then used the credit card to make various purchases and withdraw money from an ATM, police say.

In the end, the bank reimbursed the fraud victim a total of $6,593.70.

The alleged thief was fired from her job at the seniors' residence and is facing two charges of fraud of $5,000 and one charge of impersonation, or identity fraud with intent to gain advantage.

More seniors victims of fraud: police

According to police, more and more seniors are becoming victims of fraud and theft. These crimes are often committed by caregivers, home helpers or employees of seniors' residences, police say.

Police are urging seniors, their family members and caregivers to keep an eye on bank accounts and expenses. They recommend contacting the financial institution involved if there is any concern.

Some other fraud prevention tips include: