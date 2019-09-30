Frank Zampino, ex-Montreal politician, granted stay of proceedings in fraud trial

A Quebec Court judge has ordered a stay of proceedings on charges of fraud and corruption against the former second-in-command at Montreal city hall, Frank Zampino.

Judge Joëlle Roy ruled police violated Zampino's Charter rights when they recorded conversations between him and his lawyer during an earlier trial.

Roy found there were "numerous and serious" breaches of his rights during the investigation.

The ruling delivered Monday at the Montreal courthouse represents a major victory for Zampino, just as he was set to go trial.

He was accused in 2017 of helping steer municipal contracts to certain engineering firms in return for political financing and other favours more than a decade ago.

In a 43-page document submitted to court earlier this year, Zampino's legal team said the authorization to intercept solicitor-client communications was invalid because it "failed to include safeguards to ensure the protection of privileged communications."

Zampino was arrested on the fraud and corruption charges in September 2017 while he was being cross-examined in another criminal trial, known as the Faubourg Contrecoeur case. He was eventually acquitted.