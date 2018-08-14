Skip to Main Content
Liberal MNA François Ouimet asked to step aside ahead of upcoming election

The longtime LIberal MNA had announced last month he planned to run again.

Ouimet had announced last month he planned to run again for the Oct. 1 election

Liberal MNA François Ouimet has held the Montreal riding of Marquette since 1994. (CBC)

Just days before a provincial election campaign is set to launch, Quebec Liberal MNA François Ouimet has been asked by the provincial Liberals not to run again to make way for a new candidate, according to the party.

The move comes about a month after Ouimet, 58, announced that he planned to run in the upcoming provincial election.

Ouimet, a lawyer, has held riding of Marquette, in western Montreal, since 1994.

The name of the new candidate has not yet been unveiled. 

Premier Philippe Couillard announced Saturday the election campaign would begin on Aug. 23. Voters will go to the polls on Oct. 1.

With files from Radio-Canada

