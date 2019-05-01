With new working group, François Legault promises to 'redefine' flood zones

Quebec Premier François Legault has assembled a team aimed at helping with the clean-up and, at the same time, taking steps to mitigate future flooding.

At a news conference Wednesday, Legault said the team — led by Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault — will be mandated to provide support and compensation to flood victims as quickly as possible.

He also said the group would be tasked with identifying ways to prevent similar problems in years to come, including reassessing where people are allowed to build.

"It's not an easy process to redefine a flood zone, but I think it's important that we do so," he said.

"With what happened in 2017, and this year, it's clear that we're in for a new impact with what's happening every spring."

Legault said it's still too soon to say whether the dike in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac would be rebuilt.

More clean up in Ste-Marthe-sur-le-lac. So much devastation. <a href="https://t.co/HatYVk1zit">pic.twitter.com/HatYVk1zit</a> —@TurnbullJay

Thousands were forced to flee their homes when water burst through a section of the dike on Saturday.

"Do we have to build all of it, a part of it? It will have to be studied," he said.

While some residents in the town have been allowed to return home, and are cleaning up, other won't be allowed to return for weeks.