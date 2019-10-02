Premier François Legault to apologize for Quebec's treatment of Indigenous peoples

Premier François Legault will deliver an apology for how Quebec has treated Indigenous peoples, following the release of a damning report that concluded they are subject to "systemic discrimination."

Legault will speak starting at 10 am. ET at the National Assembly.

The apology was the first of 142 recommendations made in a report by retired Superior Court justice Jacques Viens.

In the report, Viens said it is "impossible to deny" Indigenous people are victims of "systemic discrimination" in accessing public services.

He said improvements are needed across the spectrum, including in policing, social services, corrections, justice, youth protection and mental health services, as well as to the school curriculum to properly reflect the history of First Nations and Inuit in the province.

Viens's inquiry was launched in 2016 by the then Liberal government, following a Radio-Canada investigation into allegations of police misconduct against Indigenous women in Val-d'Or, a city 500 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Advocates have welcomed the possibility of an apology from the premier, they have also stressed the importance of making concrete changes to government services.