What's next for Quebec? François Legault to lay out priorities for new government

François Legault, Quebec's premier-designate, is expected to lay out his priorities for the province during an early afternoon news conference after his party won a decisive majority in Monday's election.

The Coalition Avenir Québec, which favours lower taxes and the privatization of some services, capitalized on an appetite for change among Quebec voters to propel the party to a majority government.

The incumbent Liberals were handed the worst loss in the province's history.

The election also saw major losses for the pro-independence Parti Québécois at the hands of another emerging party, Québec Solidaire. The PQ's leader, Jean-François Lisée, resigned after losing his seat.

During the campaign, Legault promised to cut taxes, give more money back to families and overhaul the province's system of long-term care homes for seniors.

He also said he would reduce the number of immigrants accepted into the province annually by 20 per cent, a controversial policy he struggled to explain during the campaign.