What's next for Quebec? François Legault to lay out priorities for new government
Coalition Avenir Québec won majority as Liberals, PQ faced historic losses
François Legault, Quebec's premier-designate, is expected to lay out his priorities for the province during an early afternoon news conference after his party won a decisive majority in Monday's election.
The news conference will be carried here live at 12:15 p.m. ET.
The Coalition Avenir Québec, which favours lower taxes and the privatization of some services, capitalized on an appetite for change among Quebec voters to propel the party to a majority government.
The incumbent Liberals were handed the worst loss in the province's history.
The election also saw major losses for the pro-independence Parti Québécois at the hands of another emerging party, Québec Solidaire. The PQ's leader, Jean-François Lisée, resigned after losing his seat.
During the campaign, Legault promised to cut taxes, give more money back to families and overhaul the province's system of long-term care homes for seniors.
He also said he would reduce the number of immigrants accepted into the province annually by 20 per cent, a controversial policy he struggled to explain during the campaign.
