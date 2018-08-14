François Legault promises $8.05 daily rate for subsidized daycare
All parents, regardless of annual taxable income, would have access to the rate, according to the CAQ proposal
François Legault has announced he would set the daily rate for subsidized daycare at $8.05 per child, regardless of parents' income levels, if elected Quebec's next premier.
The announcement came on Tuesday, more than a week before the official start of the election campaign on Aug. 23, as all the major political parties are trying to woo Quebecers.
The $8.05 daily rate would be adjusted for the cost of living in the years ahead, Legault said in a statement.
All Quebec parents would have access to the rate, regardless of their annual income.
That's a departure from the current system, which adjusts the daily rate for subsidized daycare depending on a parent's taxable annual income.
Sliding scale currently
Lucien Bouchard's Parti Québécois government introduced $5-a-day daycare in 1997. The rate was increased to $7 per day in 2004 by the Liberal government of Jean Charest.
Premier Couillard's first budget in 2014 raised that base rate to $7.30 daily and introduced higher rates for parents with higher incomes.
The present system sets a daily rate for subsidized daycare at $8.05 per child for families with taxable incomes under $51,340.
The rate goes up to $8.75 for the next-highest income bracket — for people with a taxable annual income up to $77,005 — and can be as high as $21.95 for a family with a combined, taxable income of $165,005 or more.
For its part, the Parti Québécois has promised a base daycare rate of $8.05 per day for a first child, $4 per day for a second child, and free of charge for a third child or more per family.
With files from Radio-Canada