François Legault promises $8.05 daily rate for subsidized daycare

François Legault has announced he would set the daily rate for subsidized daycare at $8.05 per child, regardless of parents' income levels, if elected Quebec's next premier.

The announcement came on Tuesday, more than a week before the official start of the election campaign on Aug. 23, as all the major political parties are trying to woo Quebecers.

The $8.05 daily rate would be adjusted for the cost of living in the years ahead, Legault said in a statement.

All Quebec parents would have access to the rate, regardless of their annual income.

That's a departure from the current system, which adjusts the daily rate for subsidized daycare depending on a parent's taxable annual income.

The present system sets a daily rate for subsidized daycare at $8.05 per child for families with taxable incomes under $51,340. (Maeve McFadden/CBC News)

Sliding scale currently

Lucien Bouchard's Parti Québécois government introduced $5-a-day daycare in 1997. The rate was increased to $7 per day in 2004 by the Liberal government of Jean Charest.

Premier Couillard's first budget in 2014 raised that base rate to $7.30 daily and introduced higher rates for parents with higher incomes.

The present system sets a daily rate for subsidized daycare at $8.05 per child for families with taxable incomes under $51,340.

The rate goes up to $8.75 for the next-highest income bracket — for people with a taxable annual income up to $77,005 — and can be as high as $21.95 for a family with a combined, taxable income of $165,005 or more.

For its part, the Parti Québécois has promised a base daycare rate of $8.05 per day for a first child, $4 per day for a second child, and free of charge for a third child or more per family.