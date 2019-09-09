In François Legault's CAQ caucus, men outearn women

Within Quebec Premier François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec caucus, the most prestigious and best-paid jobs most often go to men.

Of 75 MNAs, 65 of them — 42 men and 23 women — have extra functions that earn them a boost in pay.

While the pay scale varies according to the functions fulfilled, there are more men than women at every level of extra pay, according to an analysis of MNA salaries carried out by The Canadian Press.

At a time when all politicians tout gender parity and pay equality, the size of a politician's paycheque remains a good measure of progress. And in Legault's party, male MNAs are more likely to outearn their female counterparts.

In 2019, women make up 44 per cent of MNAs whose income reaches $167,482, 33 per cent of those at the $129,000 level, 25 per cent of those making $119,630 and 30 per cent of those whose salaries reach $114,845.

Top roles served by men

The most prestigious and well-paid parliamentary roles (president of the National Assembly, caucus president, chief whip, parliamentary leader) are all served by men.

Women serve some lesser roles, including assistant to the whip or assistant to the president, with a lower pay to match.

Others can hope for a parliamentary appointment, which is often seen as a consolation prize for those not tapped to be part of cabinet.

The only level of the pay scale dominated by women is the lowest one — the base salary for MNAs which currently sits at $95,704.

Among the Coalition Avenir Québec's team, 20 per cent of women weren't offered a special role, compared to eight per cent of men.

Legault's cabinet is currently made up of 14 men and 12 women. When the caucus president, chief whip and premier are counted, women make up 41 per cent.

Legault tops pay scale

Legault sits at the top of the pay scale, with a salary of nearly $200,000 per year.

Fifteen men and 12 women are included in the second tier of the pay scale, whose revenue is boosted to $167,482 and includes cabinet ministers and the president of the national assembly.

The position of parliamentary assistant, a function that allows an elected official to assist a minister, is often considered a gateway to cabinet. There are four times as many men as women in this category, at 16 compared to four.

Former environment minister MarieChantal Chassé has suffered the largest pay cut under Legault's leadership, after being demoted in January. (Mathieu Potvin/Radio-Canada)

The politician who has had the biggest pay cut since the election is MarieChantal Chassé, who went from environment minister to a simple committee chair in January, and consequently saw her pay decline from $167,482 to $119,630.

Her successor, Benoit Charette, made the same journey in reverse, boosting his salary by $47,852 in the process.