François Legault apologizes for comments on Joyce Echaquan's death

François Legault says he didn't intend to offend Joyce Echaquan's family when he said the "problem that happened at the Joliette hospital with Mrs. Joyce is now resolved" during last week's debate.

The CAQ leader and incumbent premier was responding to criticism about his refusal to recognize systemic racism.

Legault insisted while campaigning in Orford, Que., Tuesday that he never intended to harm Echaquan's husband, Carol Dubé, and recognized there are still problems to be solved.

The comment came two years after Echaquan, an Atikamekw mother of seven, died in hospital after filming herself being subjected to insulting comments from staff.

A Quebec coroner later ruled her death was "accidental" because she failed to receive the care she was entitled to.

Last week, Legault said he talked to Dubé and the problems at the hospital had been solved. Patrick Martin-Ménard, the family's lawyer, said this isn't true though the family had been asking to meet him for two years.

Dubé says there was no meeting beyond a chance encounter with Legault during the papal visit. In his apology, Legault said he would like to meet with Dubé after the election.

Joyce Echaquan died of pulmonary edema at the Joliette hospital on Sept. 28, 2020 (Facebook)

Following the debate, Atikamekw leaders emphasized there are still many issues to be addressed.

Their demands include the government acknowledging systemic racism in the province and adopting Joyce's Principle to guarantee all Indigenous people the right to equitable access to health and social services in the province.

But the CAQ leader also says his government has been working hard to address racism and to improve relations with Indigenous communities.