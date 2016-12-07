Frédérick Gingras sentenced to 19 years for 2016 shooting spree that killed 2

Frédérick Gingras, who killed a friend in a Pointe-aux-Trembles apartment in 2016 before going on a rampage that left an innocent woman dead and another man injured, has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Quebec Superior Court Justice France Charbonneau agreed to the recommendation jointly put forward by the Crown and the defence.

Gingras, 23, who suffers from schizophrenia, has been classified a "high risk" offender and will be held at the Pinel psychiatric detention centre for as long as he is considered a risk to the public, by order of the court.

Crown prosecutor Catherine Perreault said that it must be noted Gingras will "suffer his whole life" from his mental illness.

Defence lawyer Kaven Morasse said he was "very satisfied' with the case.

"We're assured that he will benefit from the best care available, advanced treatments — that's what we were looking for," said Gingras's defence lawyer, Kaven Morasse, pronouncing himself "very satisfied" with the sentence.

Gingras was originally charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of James Jardin and Chantal Cyr, a 49-year-old woman who had been waiting in her car outside a gas station to pick up her daughter at the end of her shift at Tim Horton's.

Chantal Cyr was found shot in the upper body at this east-end Montreal location. She later died in hospital. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Three counts of attempted murder were also dropped.

Gingras pleaded guilty in March to reduced charges, including two counts of manslaughter and one count of assault.