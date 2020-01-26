Skip to Main Content
Dawson College history teacher launches bid for PQ leadership
Frédéric Bastien, a history teacher at Dawson College in Montreal, has thrown his hat into the Parti Québécois leadership race.

Frédéric Bastien announced his plan to run in a Facebook post this weekend

CBC News ·
Frédéric Bastien will officially launch his campaign for leadership of the Parti Québécois on Feb. 9. (Radio-Canada)

Bastien announced his plans to run for the party's top job via his Facebook page on Saturday.

He'll be running with the slogan "nationalisme assumé," which roughly translates to the idea of "unapologetic nationalism," and alludes to the party's sovereigntist platform.

Bastien said he will officially launch his campaign on Feb. 9.

He is the third person to come forward as a candidate to replace former leader Jean-François Lisée.

The list includes Jonquière MNA and former interim leader Sylvain Gaudreault and lawyer Paul St-Pierre Plamondon.

The rules for the election of a new party leader will be set out on Feb. 1. The new leader will be chosen June 19.

With files from La Presse Canadienne

