Quebec court approves sexual assault class action against the Frères du Sacré-Coeur

A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized another class-action lawsuit against the Frères du Sacré-Coeur, on behalf of all Quebecers who claim to have been sexually assaulted by the Catholic congregation's members.

This lawsuit, filed in February, came after a separate class action launched in 2016 that focused on a boarding school in Granby run by the congregation.

With that lawsuit, more alleged victims from other Frères du Sacré-Coeur institutions began coming forward across the province, and the law firm filed a new class-action lawsuit on their behalf.

Justice Christian Immer authorized that second lawsuit earlier this week, in a 22-page judgment. The lawsuit involves the Frères du Sacré-Coeur and three other legal entities related to the congregation.

The Montreal law firm Kugler Kandestin is representing the alleged victims in both lawsuits. The newly-authorized class action will seek compensatory damages — $450,000 in non-pecuniary damages and $500,000 in pecuniary damages — for each of the alleged victims, as well as $15 million in collective punitive damages.

The law firm says anyone who claims to be a victim is encouraged to contact them to inquire about the case and their rights.

Several affected regions

The class action alleges that sexual assaults have been perpetrated for decades, across several institutions in Quebec, by several dozen religious members of the Frères du Sacré-Coeur.

The list submitted by Kugler Kandestin includes 26 institutions, including ones in Montreal, Montérégie, Quebec City, central Quebec, the Eastern Townships, Charlevoix, Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie.

The list includes the names of 25 clergy suspected of perpetrating assaults.

Kugler Kandestin first launched a class action in 2016 on behalf of alleged victims of sexual assault by members of the Frères du Sacré-Coeur at Mont Sacré-Coeur College, a boarding school in Granby. The Quebec Superior Court authorized that class-action lawsuit in 2017.

The law firm Fasken Martineau Dumoulin is representing the legal entities that make up the Frères du Sacré-Coeur.